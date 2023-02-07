PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Authorities say Tyz’Juan James, 20, died from a gunshot wound and say officers found him dead in a parking lot located at Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street just after 2 a.m.

According to Portland police, the homicide suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that anyone with information should contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-32058.