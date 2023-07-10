Police say that 19-year-old Keanu Lorton, who went by Nunu, died via gunshot wound on July 5, 2023. (PPB)

Authorities say that 19-year-old Keanu Lorton, who went by Nunu, was killed just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teenager that was shot and killed in the Portsmouth neighborhood last week was identified by Portland police on Monday.

Lorton’s body was found on North Exeter Avenue and his death is being ruled a homicide,” according to PPB.

No suspects have been identified. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-176254.