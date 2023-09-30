A medical examiner determined that Barisich died of homicide by blunt force trauma.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified 46-year-old Traves Barisich as the victim in a fatal incident that occurred in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood earlier this week.

On Thursday morning, authorities say Barisich was already deceased once officers arrived at the scene on Southeast 26th Avenue near Southeast Division Street.

A medical examiner determined that Barisich died of homicide by blunt force trauma.

According to PPB, there were no suspects on the scene and no immediate arrests were made. The case is still under investigation.