PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers responded to a deadly shooting in Southeast Portland Tuesday night and continue to investigate the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities have yet to release details about the shooting, which took place near the intersection of Southeast Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue around 8:10 p.m, or the victim.

Burnside Street will be closed between 122nd Avenue and 126th Avenue while police investigate the scene, and MAX lines in the area are also shut down, according to PPS.

Avoid the area if possible.

