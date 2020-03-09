Portland police investigate gun found in stolen car

No one has been charged with a crime related to the gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a gun was recovered from inside a stolen car that a 16-year-old was driving, according to Portland Police.

Officers stopped a silver Nissan on Friday night at SE 82nd and SE Foster after searching the license plate number and discovering that the car was stolen. Police said a 16-year-old boy was driving, and there were five other youths in the car. When officers searched the vehicle, they uncovered a handgun.

That firearm is now being analyzed by the Gun Violence Reduction Team. Portland Police said officers were conducting a focused patrol near SE 82nd and SE Foster at the time of the traffic stop because that area has been the site of recent gun violence activity.

No one has been charged with a crime related to the gun, said police. Authorities are still working to determine whose it was and future charges are still possible. The teenager who was driving the stolen car has been charged for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The stolen car has been returned to its owner, said police.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Portland police.