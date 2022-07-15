PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau said officers found a man dead on the scene of a reported shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the scene at the SE 124th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard intersection where police said they found the man, who has not been identified.

Authorities have closed SE Powell Boulevard from SE 122nd Avenue to SE 128th Avenue as police investigate. SE 124th Avenue is also shut down north of NE Powell Boulevard, PPB said.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting, however on the scene, officers said this is a homicide investigation.

It is not clear what led up to the reported shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.