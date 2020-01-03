Live Now
Portland police investigate Mill Park shooting

Crime

One person who was shot fled the scene, according to reports

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hurt person reportedly fled after shots were fired on Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood, officers said.

Portland police received a report that someone had been shot in the 12600 block of SE Alder Street around 3:15 p.m. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire but no victim.

Officers said someone with a gunshot wound showed up at a nearby hospital a short time later.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team launched an investigation.

No other details have been released.

