PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least one person has died and multiple people were injured after a reported drive-by shooting in Old Town Friday night, Portland police told KOIN 6 News.

Officials have closed Couch Street and Burnside between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue while the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Witness Nicholas Blake told KOIN 6 News the shots he heard were loud enough to drown out the music he was listening to.

“I was walking down and I had my music going and I audibly heard a rapid succession of shots,” Blake said.

“People were scattering and screaming,” he explained. “There was chaos, people were dashing across the streets and it wasn’t long after that the cops started showing up and taping everything off.”

Police are also on the scene of another reported shooting on SE 121st and Holgate.

This is a developing story.