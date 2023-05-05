PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to 7500 Southeast Flavel Street after receiving information about a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the injured victim who was later transported to the hospital.

No suspect or suspects were seen at the site, according to PPB, but officials have the area on Flavel Street closed for an investigation.

