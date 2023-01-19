PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say they’re investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.

Just after 6 p.m., PPB officers responded to a welfare check call in the area of Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street, police say.

After arriving to the area, police and paramedics located a dead man who was down an embankment, according to authorities. Homicide detectives later responded to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the situation.

Police say the cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889; or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466. Please refer to case number 23-17724.