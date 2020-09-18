Portland police investigating after 1 shot in hotel parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a person was injured in a shooting outside of a hotel in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood.

Portland police say officers responded to a hotel on the 11000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard Tuesday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers saw evidence of the shooting, including bullet casings, authorities said.

Officers learned the shooting victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the parking lot of the hotel and taken to a local hospital in a privately-owned vehicle.

Police said the victim did not suffer from life-threatening injuries.

A description of the suspect was not released, but police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

The investigation is ongoing.