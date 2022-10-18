PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police found several guns inside a tent as they arrested a convicted felon in Portland, officials say.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were called to a reported disturbance near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Davis Street. While speaking to a man inside a tent, officers reportedly noticed a gun in plain view.

Video posted on social media shows police searching the tent, finding two other loaded guns in the process.

Authorities say they then discovered the 63-year-old man is a convicted felon with a warrant for a parole violation stemming from a second-degree assault charge.

The man was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to register as a sex offender stemming from a first-degree rape charge and the felony warrant parole violation, according to PPB.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.