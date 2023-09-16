Police say the suspect attempted to flee before surrendering to the officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center for shattering three windows at the Portland police’s East Precinct building, officials reported.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau says 39-year-old Keith Ryan Morris was found smashing the windows at 737 SE 106th Ave. with a large rock.

According to PPB, the two East Precinct sergeants on the scene called for backup. Police say the suspect attempted to flee before surrendering to the officers.

Closeup of shattered windows at Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct (Courtesy PPB)

Rock found outside of Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct. (Courtesy PPB)

Side view of shattered windows at Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct. (Courtesy PPB)

Morris “had no known address but had identification from the state of Arkansas.” The man now faces a first-degree criminal mischief charge, third-degree escape charge, and a probation detainer.

The windows have since been covered with plywood, but officials have yet to determine the overall cost of the damage.