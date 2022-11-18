PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been accused of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in April, Portland Police Bureau announced Friday evening.

Forty-five-year-old Ariel T. Terry-Crespo of Portland was arrested on Thursday on a warrant and, after being interviewed by detectives, was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, according to authorities.

Portland police say North Precinct officers arrived at the scene of a shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood near North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on April 24, where officers found evidence of gunshots. Officers learned information that led them to an injured 17-year-old girl in a vehicle on North Columbia Boulevard, who had been shot in the back, according to police.

Officers applied a chest seal to her wound and she was rushed to the hospital for her injuries, police said, adding the teen is recovering from her injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives developed information leading them to Terry-Crespo during their investigation, according to police.

Authorities say Terry-Crespo was arrested on the following charges in connection with an unrelated case, but did not provide details on the case: felon in possession of a firearm; felony possession of heroin; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; attempt to elude police by vehicle.

Portland police detectives were assisted in their investigation by the FBI’s Metro Safe Streets Task Force, police said.