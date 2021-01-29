Portland police moving resources to fight surge in shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With nine shootings in the last two days, Portland police said they plan to move resources to help stop the surge in violence.

For now, the Portland Police Bureau will focus on patroling the streets, though it believes a long-term solution will require a community-wide effort. So far, Portland has seen more than 80 shootings since the start of 2021, including one on Thursday evening after a driver involved in a head-on crash shot a bystander after he fled the scene in North Portland.

In an interview with KOIN 6 News on Friday, Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen said that while the bureau believed the gun violence reduction task force “was effective,” but added the bureau needs “to pivot” after it was defunded.

“We want to find a way to have an impact on the shootings without relying on any one solution,” he said. “It is something that needs a full community solution.”

Allen also revealed the police bureau is holding off on hiring until the end of the fiscal year in June at the earliest. The bureau has a number of openings after a slew of resignations and retirements at the end of 2020, KOIN 6 News media partner The Portland Tribune reported last year.

Allen said the application process is open to those potentially interested and can start on background checks, but “I don’t think that there’s any plan to hire new officers until we can get through this budget cycle.”

He also noted officers dedicated to other focuses, such as organized crime and narcotics, are being diverted to patrols as part of the effort to combat the recent uptick in violence in Portland; however, Allen warned that it will impact how the bureau is able to respond to other issues.

“The shootings that are happening right now are a huge priority for the city and a huge priority for us,” he said, “but we also have a lot of other priorities, like traffic safety and community engagement. And a lot of other things that we want to do that we consider important as well.”