PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to KOIN 6 that a suspect in the stabbing murder of a 32-year-old man in the Buckman neighborhood was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police say 24-year-old Rahnique U. Jackson allegedly stabbed and killed Colin Smith. Officers dispatched to Southeast 12th Avenue say they found Smith dead at the scene.

Jackson was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and faces charges for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0696 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0256. Reference case number 23-173331.

