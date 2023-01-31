PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say they are negotiating with a carjacking suspect who fled from officers and entered a private home on Tuesday night.

Police say they have the home surrounded and that members of the Crisis Negotiation Team are in talks with the suspect.

According to PPB, officers responded to a report of a stolen car at a fast-food restaurant near 103rd Ave. When police arrived and spotted the stolen vehicle, the suspect exited the car and entered a different restaurant where he went into the kitchen and armed himself with a meat cleaver, officials say.

PPB used a stun gun on the suspect, but the individual was able to flee from the restaurant and carjack a passing motorist. The carjacked vehicle was located by police on NE 122nd Ave, where the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack other vehicles.

Once again, the suspect ran away from officers and entered the private residence.

There are no reported injuries to any of the victims.

While negotiations are taking place, NE 122nd Ave. will be closed from NE Halsey St. to NE San Rafael St.