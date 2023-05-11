One person was fatally shot inside Fantasyland at SE 52nd and Foster in Portland, April 23, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified two Portland police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a Fantasyland murder suspect in late April.

PPB identified the officers as Brian Wheeler – a five-year PPB veteran – and Nicholas Wambold, who has been with the agency for four years. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to the bureau.

Authorities previously identified Deputy David Sloboda as another member of law enforcement involved in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jack Watson.

Watson was a suspect in the April 23 shooting of 29-year-old Zachery Freeman, who had been inside the Fantasyland adult store and smoke shop at the time of his death.

The day after the shooting, Portland police said they tried to pull over Watson shortly before 11 p.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Clackamas Square shopping center.

Police say that after several attempts to stop his car, Watson drew his handgun and shot at law enforcement before Portland Police officers and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies returned fire.

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said despite life-saving efforts by police, Watson died at the scene.

“Due to the speed at which the event unfolded the opportunity for de-escalation and less than lethal options did not present itself,” the district attorney’s office said.

PPB said the investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.