Portland Police: Robert Delgado had replica handgun

A replica magazine also found at Lents Park. (Portland Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police confirmed that the man killed by an officer in Lents Park on Friday had a replica handgun on him.

PPB released a detailed timeline of the event leading up to the shooting, saying they were called to Lents Park just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Someone called to say a man, later identified as 46-year-old Robert Douglas Delgado, was “quick drawing and holding what looked like a handgun.”

Officers then arrived on scene and shot Delgado from 90 feet away around 9:40 a.m. They began CPR at 9:48 a.m. and medical personnel took over at 9:53 a.m.

Delgado was a father of four, and recently became a grandfather.

Family members said the tragedy has left them devastated and outraged over the actions of the Portland Police Bureau. They also feel that officers failed to quickly render aid after Delgado was shot.

“We hate hearing this news that happened to him, that shouldn’t have happened to him,” his cousin Shelby Taylor told KOIN 6 News.

But the way he died is not how the family wants to remember him, Taylor said.

Robert Delgado with a family member (Courtesy)

While there is a memorial to honor Delgado in Lents park, his family said they are hoping to bury him in Las Vegas where his grandparents and father are also buried.

Delgado’s family also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and transport.