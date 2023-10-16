PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have cleared a shooting scene after shutting down several blocks of NE Portland Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m. police said the incident has been resolved. No further information was available.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4800 block of Northeast 111th Avenue just before 7 p.m. and found an assault victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they received information that a person of interest could be in a nearby residence. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), responded to the scene to assist officers.

Northeast 111th Avenue was closed between Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

This is a developing story.