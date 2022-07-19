PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police were dispatched to the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Tuesday night in search of a suspect who police believe was involved in a North Portland shooting earlier in the day, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

According to PPB, the Special Emergency Response Team along with a Crisis Negotiation Team responded near SE 104th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard.

Authorities have shut down 104th Avenue in both directions between SE Powell Boulevard and SE Holgate Boulevard. PPB said 108th Avenue is also closed from SE Powell Boulevard to SE Holgate Boulevard. Residents are asked to shelter in place, and lock doors and windows, as authorities search the area.

A KOIN 6 News crew also saw a Gresham police drone in the area as well as a PPB airplane.

This is a developing story.