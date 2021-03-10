Portland police seek man wanted for aggravated theft

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Willie Henry Garret Jr. booking photo. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man with a felony warrant.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are searching for 55-year-old Willie Garrett Jr., a man believed to be homeless in the Portland area. Garrett has a felony warrant for first-degree aggravated theft.

Garrett is described as a 5-foot-11 Black man who weighs about 170 lbs. Police say he may be associated to a red, early 1990s Ford F-150 pickup with a standard cab and short bed.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss