Portland police seek man wanted for aggravated theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man with a felony warrant.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are searching for 55-year-old Willie Garrett Jr., a man believed to be homeless in the Portland area. Garrett has a felony warrant for first-degree aggravated theft.

Garrett is described as a 5-foot-11 Black man who weighs about 170 lbs. Police say he may be associated to a red, early 1990s Ford F-150 pickup with a standard cab and short bed.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.