The pedestrian was discovered by an off-duty officer in the early hours of Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau is trying to locate a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Day.

The vehicle, which was captured on surveillance video, is a maroon-colored late 2000s or mid-2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a crew cab (4 full-sized doors). Police said the truck had damage to the front driver’s side corner from the crash, including a broken driver’s side headlight assembly.

The investigation began after an off-duty officer found a pedestrian who had been struck in a hit-and-run near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 106th Avenue at 12:19 a.m. on Christmas Day. The officer provided aid to the individual and called 911.

However, the victim was declared dead at a local hospital they’d been taken to by ambulance.

Police provided photos of both the surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and a stock photo of a maroon Dodge truck for reference.

Those with any information about the truck or its driver are encouraged to email the PPB crime tips email, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-331227.