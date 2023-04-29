PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person has died, and another was injured following a shooting in Portland’s Northwest District neighborhood Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street, where PPB said they found an injured man and woman.

The man, who has not been identified, appeared to have life-threatening injuries, leading officers to apply trauma first aid and CPR, PPB said. Paramedics arrived and attempted life saving measures, however he died at the scene, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762, or Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 and reference case number 23-110484.