Police say 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was struck and killed on Oct. 26, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new clue has been released in the search for a driver in an October hit-and-run, and the Portland Police Bureau is looking for help in locating the suspect.

Officials say the crash happened on Oct. 26 on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street, when 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was hit while crossing the road in a marked crosswalk near the MAX platform. The young man was found dead at the scene.

According to PPB, the involved driver fled the scene. They’ve now released photos of the suspected vehicle, which appears to be a green or teal Ford Ranger “flareside” truck from 1993-1997.

This green or teal truck is suspected of being connected to a deadly hit-and-run in North Portland on October 26, 2022. (Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-286754.