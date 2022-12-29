PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau’s Focused Intervention Team seized three guns and responded to separate shootings that left three men injured on Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers reportedly stopped a Kia Forte with no license plates on Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers said they noticed the passenger was armed with a handgun and recovered a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun, a standard size magazine and an extended magazine.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers seized a Glock 17 9mm pistol along with an extended magazine during a traffic stop on NE 102nd Ave. and NE Sandy Blvd. December 29, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

PPB said they arrested 28-year-old Cecil Barber of Gresham on unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a loaded firearm in public charges.

About an hour and a half later, PPB said FIT officers stopped a Mercedes Benz that did not have license plates near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Officers said the car had expired plates that were inside of the car but not properly displayed. Authorities said the driver did not have a license and was uninsured.

Before officers towed the car, they found a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun under the passenger seat. Devante Jackson, 25, of Portland was arrested on several charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a loaded firearm in public.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers seized a Glock 17 9mm handgun during a traffic stop along SE 92nd Ave. and SE Stark St. December 29, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

In addition to the traffic stops, FIT officers also responded to three shootings that left three men with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a Vancouver hospital on Northeast Mother Joseph Place after a report that a patient walked in with a gunshot wound.

The victim reportedly told medical staff he was shot in Portland then drove to the hospital for treatment. PPB said officers were unable to immediately find the crime scene or any suspects but noted that the investigation is ongoing.

About an hour later, officers responded to a reported shooting on Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street. On the scene, officers reportedly found a man in a RV with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers seized an AR-15 Bushmaster rifle as evidence after a reported shooting on NE 122nd Ave. and NE Siskiyou St. (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

PPB said officers provided first aid before paramedics took him to a hospital. After an investigation, officers learned the man reportedly shot himself in the foot and was cited for discharging a firearm in the city. PPB said officers seized a .223/5.56 caliber AR-15 Bushmaster rifle as evidence.

Later, at 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a call on Northeast Stanton Street, across the street from Dawson Park. PPB said an injured man took himself to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PPB said no arrests were made and that the investigation is ongoing.

“While this was a busy shift, it is by no means unique. FIT and patrol officers from North, East, and Central Precincts continue to respond to shootings and other high priority calls on a daily basis,” PPB said in a press release.

According to the bureau, there have been 1,292 shootings year-to-date and 391 people have been hurt by gunfire. PPB added that of the 95 homicides in Portland in 2023, 77 were shootings.