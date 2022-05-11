PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are investigating after a man was reportedly shooting at pedestrians and cars near 92nd and Southeast Flavel Street Wednesday evening.

The Portland Police Bureau, along with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded to the call around 10 p.m.

According to PPB, the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. It is not clear if the gunshot wound is self-inflicted.

Authorities said the area, within a 30-block radius, was on lockdown for an hour.

Flavel Street is blocked from 82nd to 92nd.

This is a developing story.