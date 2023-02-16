PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect will be facing several charges after allegedly attempting to run an officer over, crashing into two vehicles — including a police car — and injuring an uninvolved driver, all in an attempt to elude authorities.

The Portland Police Bureau tells KOIN 6 News they were investigating a suspicious and suspected stolen Chevrolet truck in southeast Portland shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Officers discovered a man was inside the truck — but once he was told he was being detained, PPB says the man started the truck and backed into the unmarked police car behind him.

The man then allegedly drove forward and intentionally steered towards an officer, who jumped behind his own vehicle to avoid being hit. Police say the suspect continued to ram the officer’s car forward, but the officer was unhurt.

An unmarked police car was hit by a man trying to flee from police in a stolen truck in SE Portland, Oregon on Thursday, February 16, 2023, according to authorities. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

PPB says the suspect then fled the scene before being spotted driving down Southeast Woodstock Boulevard near Southeast 44th Avenue.

Despite authorities trying to initiate a traffic stop, they say the suspect sped off, once again slipping through officers’ fingers — before crashing head-on into another car moments later.

The force of the crash sent the car into a residential yard and seriously injured the driver, who was treated at the scene.

A suspect allegedly crashed this stolen truck while fleeing from police in SE Portland, Oregon on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) A woman’s car was hit by a man trying to flee from authorities in a stolen truck in SE Portland, Oregon on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

Meanwhile, police say the man tried to flee on foot, running off and hiding in a nearby neighborhood. Numerous officers responded to the area and conducted a K9 search.

Authorities shared that after just three minutes, the suspect was found and arrested in a backyard.

The suspect — whose name has not yet been released — was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. His identity will be released once he’s out of the hospital and charged with crimes.