Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office partnered April 21 to recover 13 stolen vehicles and make 19 arrests. (Courtesy: PPB)

Authorities say they focused their operation on the East Precinct and Fairview/Troutdale areas.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office partnered on April 21 to recover 13 stolen vehicles and make 19 arrests.

Authorities say they focused their operation on the East Precinct and Fairview/Troutdale areas. Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said these Stolen Vehicle Operations help “reduce community violence” and “build safer communities” as these areas report high levels of car theft.

In a March press release, the Portland Police Bureau said its East Precinct had spent almost 18 months conducting stolen vehicle operations, where officers work overtime with the sole purpose of locating stolen vehicles that are being driven around the city.

According to data collected by PPB, an average of 30 cars per day were stolen in Portland in the first two months of 2023.

Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office partnered April 21 to recover 13 stolen vehicles and make 19 arrests. (Courtesy: PPB)

In January, 985 vehicles were stolen and in February 804 were stolen, totaling 1,789 stolen vehicles in Portland in the first 59 days of the year.

The Portland Police Bureau said in March that the city ranked fifth in the nation for car thefts per capita.

The good news for Portland is that the Portland Police Bureau has recovered the vast majority of stolen vehicles.

In 2022, 82% of the cars that were stolen were recovered within 30 days and 93% of cars stolen throughout the year were recovered.

So far in 2023, 84% of stolen vehicles have been recovered by the police within 30 days and 88% of cars stolen within the year have been recovered.