Heavy markers seized in a search of Emile Laurent’s home in Portland. Released by PPB on August 20, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant for vandalism turned himself in on Monday, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

Emile Anthony Laurent was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Monday.

Laurent was wanted for allegedly causing “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.” Authorities launched the investigation in February 2022 and said a search warrant of Laurent’s residence was executed in late spring.

This investigation was part of an effort focused on “prolific and impactful taggers” in Portland.