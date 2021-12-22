Portland protester gets prison for armed robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man facing multiple charges for allegedly robbing a convenience store pleaded guilty on Tuesday, following previous felony charges for involvement in a 2020 Portland riot, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Defendant Jerrod Deferrari was sentenced to 90 months in prison without the possibility of time reductions or early release.

Deferrari was previously arrested for his alleged involvement in a downtown Portland riot November 4, 2020. He was seen on surveillance video smashing window using a hammer at St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church, Riverside Tobacco and Alco Properties. Investigators said he caused more than $7000 damage.

Deferrari was charged with riot and first-degree criminal mischief and was released from police custody the next day.

In May, 2021, WCSO investigators said they identified Deferrari in surveillance footage from an armed robbery that took place at a Beaverton 7-Eleven in the early morning hours of May 19. Deferrari is seen on camera wearing a full-face ski mask and all black clothing pointing a handgun at the cashier’s head and demanded money from the register, according to WCSO.

Detectives said they found evidence in an abandoned home on SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway that linked Deferrari to the robbery. WCSO added Deferrari had previously been trespassing at the home and had made social media posts alluding to involvement in the robbery.

Deferrari was charged with robbery in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing for the alleged role in the 7-Eleven incident.

The charges Deferrari was already in custody for included burglary in the first degree, possession of burglary tools, interfering with a peace officer, contempt of court, and criminal mischief in the second degree — those stemming from a burglary on June 11.

Deferrari was also arrested two weeks prior with a shotgun, handgun, and other weapons on a TriMet bus. In addition to the shotgun and shells, DeFerrari was found with a loaded handgun, restricted knives, and metal knuckles. Deferrari was served a criminal citation for unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in public place and four Counts of carrying of a concealed weapon.