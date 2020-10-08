Portland pursuit ends in crash of stolen pickup in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A driver crashed a stolen pickup in Vancouver after leading police on a chase that started in Portland, authorities said.
The chase started Thursday afternoon in Portland. The driver later crashed the pickup—which was stolen out of Clark County—into a utility pole and was taken into custody, according to Vancouver police.
It’s unclear how or where exactly the pursuit began.
KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story later in the day.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.