Portland pursuit ends in crash of stolen pickup in Vancouver

The driver was arrested after crashing the vehicle into a utility pole

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A driver crashed a stolen pickup in Vancouver after leading police on a chase that started in Portland, authorities said.

The chase started Thursday afternoon in Portland. The driver later crashed the pickup—which was stolen out of Clark County—into a utility pole and was taken into custody, according to Vancouver police.

It’s unclear how or where exactly the pursuit began.

