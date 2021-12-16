Portland ranked 7th-worst metro for porch piracy

A woman was caught on Ring doorbell video stealing a package from a porch in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood District, Nov. 6, 2019. (Ring)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the Grinch stole Christmas, porch pirates steal presents. For the second straight year, Portland is 7th among metro cities in the US for package theft, according to research from Safewise.com.

The researchers at Safewise.com take theft rates and online searches from people wondering what to do if a package gets stolen and compiled the data. They found Portland trails Denver, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Antonio and Austin as the worst cities for package theft.

Rebecca Edwards, the lead safety tech reporter for Safewise.com, said package theft is a crime of opportunity.

“What’s the perfect environment for package theft to thrive?” Edwards said. “I think it comes down to if people see packages they are more likely to be taken.”

But if porch pirates can’t see the package, they won’t be able to swipe it. That’s why package lockers have become increasingly popular.

Researchers also found that if your home is within 25 feet of a street, it’s more likely to get hit. Many homes in Portland are within that distance.

Data from the Portland Police Bureau shows property stolen from people’s homes every year hovers around 2000 cases every December for the past 5 years. The data also shows larceny is by far the most common crime.

It’s worth noting that Portland was ranked 3rd-worst city for porch pirate theft in 2019, but fell to 7th in 2020 and this year.

Bottom line: If you’re getting packages delivered, make sure they get delivered to a secure spot.