13 arrested in Portland riots, more arrests expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirteen people were initially arrested during a riot in downtown Portland that escalated quickly following a vigil over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and authorities said more arrests have been made and more are expected.

The riot lasted about 5 hours and police said included arson, riot and looting. Two police officers were slightly injured, one by a thrown incendiary device and the other was hit in the head with a rock.

Police said the rioters started multiple fires in the city and looters targeted banks, marijuna dispensaries, liquor stores, electronic stores and department stores in the downtown area.

Wheeler declares State of Emergency in Portland

Looting, fires in downtown Portland; police declare riot

Photos: Portland riot following George Floyd vigil

The 13 people arrested range in age from 19-40 and face a variety of charges. They are listed here in alphabetical order with their charges:

Jason Arbaza, Riot, Theft, Interfering with Police Officer

Willie Anderson Brown, 29, Riot, Burglary, Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, and a Warrrant

Joshua Feala, Riot, Burglary, Theft, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with Police Officer

Jamal Hampton, 23, Burglary, Theft, Riot

Travis Hessel, 27, Burglary, Theft, Riot

Dayla Hester, 19, Burglary, Theft, Riot

William L. Isham, 32, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct

David McDougald, 30, Warrants for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment

Jason Mitchell, 40, Burglary, Theft, Riot

Alexis Parra-Castillo 25, Riot

Michelle Strong, 30, Burglary, Theft, Trespass

Latrae Robinson, 28, Riot, Theft, Burglary

Noah Wendrow, 20, Riot

PPB said others have been arrested but since 5 a.m. Their names are not yet available.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.