13 arrested in Portland riots, more arrests expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirteen people were initially arrested during a riot in downtown Portland that escalated quickly following a vigil over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and authorities said more arrests have been made and more are expected.
The riot lasted about 5 hours and police said included arson, riot and looting. Two police officers were slightly injured, one by a thrown incendiary device and the other was hit in the head with a rock.
Police said the rioters started multiple fires in the city and looters targeted banks, marijuna dispensaries, liquor stores, electronic stores and department stores in the downtown area.
The 13 people arrested range in age from 19-40 and face a variety of charges. They are listed here in alphabetical order with their charges:
Jason Arbaza, Riot, Theft, Interfering with Police Officer
Willie Anderson Brown, 29, Riot, Burglary, Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, and a Warrrant
Joshua Feala, Riot, Burglary, Theft, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with Police Officer
Jamal Hampton, 23, Burglary, Theft, Riot
Travis Hessel, 27, Burglary, Theft, Riot
Dayla Hester, 19, Burglary, Theft, Riot
William L. Isham, 32, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct
David McDougald, 30, Warrants for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment
Jason Mitchell, 40, Burglary, Theft, Riot
Alexis Parra-Castillo 25, Riot
Michelle Strong, 30, Burglary, Theft, Trespass
Latrae Robinson, 28, Riot, Theft, Burglary
Noah Wendrow, 20, Riot
PPB said others have been arrested but since 5 a.m. Their names are not yet available.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
