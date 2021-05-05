Portland sees 2 shootings within 5 hours, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate shootings took place within five hours of each other in Portland early Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m., Portland police responded to reports of shots fired near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Taylor Street. Officers found a victim several blocks away who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The person was reportedly injured while riding in a car after someone in a different vehicle fired a shot off. The victim eventually went to the hospital in a private car. There is no word on their current condition.

Police searched the area and found multiple shell casings along Southeast 162nd Avenue. No arrests have been made. Anyone has information about this incident is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-120348.

Less than five hours after the SE Portland shooting, police responded to another shots fired call in Northeast Portland.

Police were called to Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street on reports of gunfire around 5:30 a.m. Once at the scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound who then received medical attention before being sent to a local hospital in an ambulance. Their current condition is not known.

After conducting a search of the area, police determined the suspect fled prior to their arrival. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

Portland Police Enhanced Community Safety Team detectives and officers also responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information about the NE Portland case is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-120438. Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Portland police say there have been approximately 356 shooting incidents within the city in 2021 alone. Out of those incidents, approximately 113 people have been struck by gunfire.