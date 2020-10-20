Portland sees 3 stabbings in 1 night, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland saw multiple stabbings within hours of each other overnight, police say.

The first stabbing occurred just after 10 p.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Police say four boys between the ages of 11-15 attempted to steal a purse from a homeless woman. As the woman struggled with the boys, her husband tried to confront them.

The husband was then stabbed in the neck by one of the kids. As the youths fled the scene, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Although his injuries were serious, they were determined to be non life-threatening.

The four boys involved have not been located.

Three hours later, the second stabbing victim of the night walked into a local hospital. The victim, a homeless man, was reportedly stabbed five times while in the Lents neighborhood. His injuries were serious but non life-threatening as well.

No suspects were apprehended and no crime scene was located.

The last stabbing was reported around 2:30 a.m., again in the Lents neighborhood near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Flavel Street. The victim walked into an area hospital after being struck with a hatchet. He survived despite the serious injury — and once again, no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact detectives at 503.823.0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-315551.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved case. Make an anonymous tip online or call 503.823.4357.