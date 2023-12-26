PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Car theft in Portland has fallen to pre-pandemic levels following a surge in crime that caused Oregon to see the third-highest rate of stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2022.

The number of cars stolen in Portland decreased by 25% between November of 2022 and November of 2023, Portland Police Bureau crime statistics show. Vehicle theft remained high in January and February of 2023, when the city was seeing an average of 30 cars stolen each day. However, the number of stolen cars steadily declined into the summer and remained well-below 2022 levels through the end of November.

Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner told KOIN 6 News that PPB specifically targeted Portland’s car theft problem in 2023.

“PPB is aware of the toll the theft of a vehicle can have on an owner,” Benner said. “It makes it difficult to get to work, school, and other important places. PPB has emphasized cracking down on vehicle thefts by conducting numerous Stolen Vehicle Operations throughout the year.”

Portland’s monthly car theft statistics for 2022 (left) and 2023 (right). (Data provided by PPB, compiled by KOIN 6)

A stolen dump truck crashed into and destroyed several cars in NE Portland on June 1, 2023 (PPB)

In 2022, 11,110 cars were reported stolen within the city of Portland. The rate of stolen cars was especially high Hazelwood, Lents, Downtown, Northwest Portland and St. John’s. Using this data, PPB’s Stolen Vehicle Operations team targeted car theft in Portland’s “deeply impacted” neighborhoods by making frequent traffic stops. PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News in March of 2023 that the stolen vehicle missions also help to deter other crimes.

“What we’re finding is they’re using these stolen cars for other crimes, so they’ll drive around in a stolen car and might get involved in gun violence, they might get involved in shootings, robberies, assaults,” Allen said.

The number of stolen cars reported in the city of Portland between 2019 and 2023. (PPB)

A map of the areas most affected by car theft between 2019 and 2023. (PPB)

Crime data for December of 2023 is not yet available on the City of Portland’s website.