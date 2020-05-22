Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Portland shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder

Crime

Police arrested 21-year-old Jalen Frazier in connection to the April 22 shooting

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Jalen Frazier, May 22, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested Friday on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting in April. 

Portland police responded to the 1400 block of NE Prescott Street on April 22 after receiving many 911 calls about gunshots. They didn’t find any victims but they did find evidence of gunfire, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers also identified a suspect. 

Investigators served a search warrant on Friday at a house in the 1400 block of NE Holland Street and arrested 21-year-old Jalen Frazier, police said. Officers said they found a gun and other evidence of the crime. 

Frazier was booked into the Mulnotmah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. 

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss