Portland shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder

Police arrested 21-year-old Jalen Frazier in connection to the April 22 shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested Friday on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting in April.

Portland police responded to the 1400 block of NE Prescott Street on April 22 after receiving many 911 calls about gunshots. They didn’t find any victims but they did find evidence of gunfire, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers also identified a suspect.

Investigators served a search warrant on Friday at a house in the 1400 block of NE Holland Street and arrested 21-year-old Jalen Frazier, police said. Officers said they found a gun and other evidence of the crime.

Frazier was booked into the Mulnotmah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.