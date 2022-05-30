PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire continued in Portland throughout the Memorial Day weekend, with officers investigating more shootings since the 10 that were recorded in a 24-hour period.

Early Monday, a shooting brought police to Southwest Portland. Officers found a car pulled over and a wounded person in the backseat. Investigators later determined somebody shot the person while they were in the car on I-5.

On Saturday, detectives recovered more than 20 casings from a shooting in Northeast Portland in what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire that sent a sleeping 62-year-old woman to the hospital.

Two people were shot, one critically, in Southeast Portland on Saturday. And in a separate Southeast Portland shooting, one man was shot in his apartment.

There was also a homicide in the St. Johns neighborhood on Friday and another incident in Southeast Portland that left one person critically injured.

Portland police say these critical incidents take up their resources so lower priority calls might get a slower response.

Last Friday, PPB officials told KOIN 6 News they don’t have the resources to bring on additional staff for weekends.

The investigation into all these incidents continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.