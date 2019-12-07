Portland skate shop’s inventory burgled before holidays

'I can't even picture Southeast without SMART Collective,' said one customer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular skate shop in Southeast Portland was targeted by burglars early Friday morning. The thieves were caught on camera stealing inventory the store owner was hoping to sell during the holiday shopping season.

At SMART Collective skate shop, owner Ben Firestone took stock of what was stolen Friday afternoon.

“This was all beanies all the way across here. This was all hats up here,” said Firestone as he gestured around the shop. He estimated roughly 40 skate boards were stolen as well.

The thieves kicked the door in and loaded about 75% of the shop’s inventory into a car outside, according to Firestone. Their images were caught on the security cameras.

“All of our shoes down here were ransacked,” said Firestone. Based on the security footage, he said there appeared to be 3 men in total.

“We were all stocked for the holidays,” said Firestone. “We had all of the clothing, hats, apparel, boards, trucks, wheels—everything you need for Christmas. It’s gone.”

SMART Collective Owner Ben Firestone says, “Even though we don’t have a lot of product right now, we are planning on trying to re-up some of that & recuperate some of that” #koin6news #pdx #Portland #crimes #crimealert #skateboarding #theft pic.twitter.com/Az4Wago0Tp — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) December 7, 2019

Customers like Trebin Jenkis took this theft to heart.

“I feel completely violated, you know? Even though none of this stuff is mine, I still hold it true,” said Jenkis. “I would buy any of these boards off the wall.”

Jenkis described Firestone as a big supporter of the Foster-Powell community.

“Ben has told me that if he doesn’t come back from this, he’s going to have to shut down and I just can’t even think about that right now,” said Jenkis. “I can’t even picture Southeast without SMART Collective.”

Firestone said folks can help by identifying the men captured on video, and by watching out for stolen merchandise that may show up online or in resale shops with the SMART Collective logo. Boards with custom-ordered graphics were also taken.

SMART Collective skate shop owner Ben Firestone estimates around 40 shirts and 20 hoodies with this logo were stolen. December 6, 2019 (KOIN)

Firestone is also hoping people will stop by to shop here before Christmas.

“It’s really important, especially the holidays—this is our bread and butter,” said Firestone.

Since inventory is low due to the theft, local shoppers can also help the business by buying gift cards to use once the shop is restocked.