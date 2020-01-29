Man survives stabbing in SW Portland, suspect arrested

Benjamin Uphus faces one count of unlawful use of a weapon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a man in Southwest Portland on Tuesday.

Benjamin Uphus is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say the stabbing committed Uphus, 24, was not random.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Though Uphus is custody, the investigation continues.