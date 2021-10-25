Portland street racing crackdown: 8 arrests, 7 cars towed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight people were arrested and 7 cars towed in a coordinated effort to clamp down on street racers in Portland over the weekend.

Working with the Oregon State Police, 4 of the arrests were Saturday night, Portland police said in a release. A larger event on Sunday included people from out-of-state who gathered in different spots of the city in an effort to take over an area, including a parking garage at the Lloyd Center.

Authorities said the street racers were able to take over a spot at NE 12th and Glisan for about 20 minutes before police managed to break it up.

That group “appeared to be coordinated and intent on a large takeover,” the police were able to stop a takeover of a bridge or a city street.

Sunday night there were 4 arrests from 29 traffic stops, plus 5 cars towed and 19 citations, authorities said. Two of the arrests were for reckless driving, one for DUII and one for driving with a revoked license.

After years of street racers taking over Portland streets and bridges, city leaders began a concerted crackdown about a month ago. A new city ordinance took effect with real penalties:

Racers who break the ordinance — including people who merely facilitate the events — risk up to a month in jail, a $500 fine and their car being towed. Wheeler reminded the public that this charge would be in addition to any applicable criminal charges.