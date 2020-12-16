Portland tax preparer faces prison for $3M in false returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 37-year-old Portland tax preparer admitted preparing and filing false tax returns over a 3-year period that resulted in about $3 million in fraudulent tax refunds.

Between 2015 and 2018, Elizabeth Munoz prepared federal and state tax returns from her Southeast Portland home, US Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams said in a release. On her business cards she touted she would get her clients the “Biggest Refund Guaranteed.”

She prepared 1196 tax returns for 629 clients in that time period, officials said. She charged her clients up to $150 per tax return, “she reported no business income on her own personal income tax returns from 2014 through 2017.”

On August 5, 2020, she was federally charged with 25 counts relating to filing the false returns and helping prepare the false returns. On December 15, she pleaded guilty to 13 counts.

When she is sentenced on March 16, 2021, Munoz faces up to 3 years in prison for each count, a $250,000 fine and a year of supervision after release. She will also be ordered to repay in full all the money she fraudulent obtained. How much that exact amount is will be determined at sentencing.