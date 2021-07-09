Portland teen’s murder remains unsolved after 1 year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a full year, the death of a Portland teenager is still unsolved.

Julian Heredia was shot and killed on July 10, 2020, in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Police responded to the 13600 block of SE Powell Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. that night on a report of a shooting. Witnesses reported hearing seven to ten shots fired.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the 19-year-old dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on the victim and determined that the death was a homicide.

Portland Police have SE 136th closed north of SE Powell as they investigate a shooting. July 10, 2020 (KOIN)

Now Portland police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers a cash reward of $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.