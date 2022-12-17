Chance D. Savage was arrested in a traffic stop with a loaded AR-15 and body armor, December 14, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 43-year-old felon was arrested during a Portland traffic stop with a fully-loaded AR-15 and body armor, police said Saturday.

Shortly before 10 a.m. December 14, Chance D. Savage was pulled over around SE 100th and Mill. Officers learned Savage was a felon and had guns in the car, police tweeted.

Savage was arrested without incident and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Investigators said they found the fully-loaded AR-15 with a 100-round magazine, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, body armor with rifle plates, some forged instruments along with 13 grams of meth and 30 fentanyl pills.

He’s currently being held without bail on 6 different felony charges: 2 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, 2 counts of forgery, possession of body armor, possession of meth and a misdemeanor for possession of oxycodone.