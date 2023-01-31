A memorial for Aaron Follstad-Martin, who was shot and killed on July 15, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After months of eluding law enforcement, a woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend in July 2022 was arrested on Friday, according to Portland police.

The Portland Police Bureau says Janae Kelley 43, who allegedly killed Aaron Follstad-Martin in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood on July 15, 2022, was arrested in Chandler Ariz., by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. She was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kelley is expected to remain in Arizona pending the extradition process, PPB says.

According to court documents, Kelley has a criminal background and was arrested with Follstad-Martin nearly a year ago.

A warrant for Kelley’s arrest regarding Follstad-Martin’s death was issued in Aug. 2022.