Portland woman’s car stolen 3 times in 5 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Car thefts are up in Portland compared to last year and no one knows that better than Robyn Crummer-Olson who’s been a victim of car theft three times since May.

Just like other crimes in Portland, the number of car thefts has increased. There were 911 reported cars thefts in Portland this past September.

Crummer-Olson said her southeast Portland neighborhood continues to be a target. Her Honda CRV was stolen from outside her home in May and again in September. While the CRV was in the shop for repairs after being stolen the second time she caught someone trying to steal her other car. This month someone tried to steal the catalytic converter by cutting the exhaust.

“It is so exhausting and it is so disruptive and it just the level of hypervigilance that you end up having to live with,” Crummer-Olson said. “Am I going to wake up with parts missing or the cars aren’t working and it really wears you down.”

Robyn Crummer-Olson’s car was stolen three times in five months in Portland, October 19, 2021 (KOIN)

Crummer-Olson said she’s spent thousands on repairs and added security measures, but says there’s been a lack of response from the city and police – and that’s been the most frustrating. She wishes there was more police could do to prevent the thefts and hold people accountable.

According to police, it’s hard to prove who stole the car unless they catch them behind the wheel and that they’re not responsible for cleaning up camps even if multiple cars a recovered from one spot.