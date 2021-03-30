Portlander recruits youths in bank fraud conspiracy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning in August 2017, Marcus Raiford recruited people, including underage students, to deposit fake checks into their bank accounts and then withdraw the money.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Raiford was sentenced to a year in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $76,000 in restitution, the US Attorney for Oregon’s office announced.

For more than a year, Raiford recruited young people through social media to deposit the bogus checks at banks and credit unions in the Portland area. He promised them “significant payments” for their help, authorities said.

The fraud and money laundering worked this way: Raiford and accomplices asked the recruits for their ATM card and PIN so they could access the accounts where the counterfeit checks were deposited.

Raiford and others would then use the ATM to withdraw money from the bank or use the ATM card to buy items. Over at least 13 months, Raiford and accomplices deposited more than $150,000 in fake checks.

A federal grand jury indicted Raiford and others in late 2018 on 14 charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy in August 2020, officials said.

After his prison term is finished, Raiford will be on 5 years supervised release.