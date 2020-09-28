Shots fired at ‘possible hostage situation’ in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots rang out as Marion County deputies responded to a “possible hostage situation” at a home in Salem Monday afternoon.
The situation unfolded around 12:30 p.m. on Juneva Place SE near Mahrt Avenue SE, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said this is “an officer involved shooting,” but provided no other details.
The Oregon State Police were called in to investigate the incident.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.
