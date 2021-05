PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police said a possible peeping Tom was stabbed near the Hogan Woods Apartments in Northeast Portland.

Investigators said the suspect was allegedly looking into a child’s window and started tapping on it.

An adult later confronted the suspect, which led to a struggle, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police have not said whether or not they plan to pursue charges.